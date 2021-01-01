Mendota Products Small Slip Striped Rope Dog Leash, Seafoam, 4-ft long, 3/8-in wide

Discover the timeless design and lasting quality of the Mendota Products Striped Small Slip Dog Lead. Handcrafted in the USA, this British-style lead is a leash and collar in one convenient design—something that’s been used by professional trainers for years, and is now adapted for walking and training. It’s made from a durable, multi-filament braided rope with a “broken in” feel that is soft on your hands and pliable enough to roll up and put in your pocket. The oil-tanned leather splices and coordinating hardware give the beautiful finishing touch, proving that the best design is found in the simple details.