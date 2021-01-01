Small Round Mousepad for Laptop Computer Cute Office Accessories Girl Mouse Pad Design for Women/Kids Blue Butterfly Printing Desk Mat 7.9 x 7.9 inch

?TEXTURE OF MAT: Polyester cloth could provide a smooth surface for improved mouse tracking, keep the mouse stable, effectively prevents the mouse from sliding and moving. SIZE OF MOUSEPAD: About 200*200*3 mm/7.9x7.9x0.12 inches, which could provide a reasonable room for professional occasion. The package includes 1 pack mousepad. DURABLE SURFACE & NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE: The delicate edge stitching could prevent the surface from fraying and ensures use in a long time. In the meanwhile, the stitched edges greatly contribute to the flatness. Adopting high elasticity natural rubber material, this soft mouse pad will provide you with the maximum comfort using experience. EASY WASHABLE: Machine washable and hand washable, and it will not fade with repeated cleaning. Please don't bleach! PERSONALIZED SHAPE AND PRINTED PATTERN DESIGN: Elegant geometric shape and exquisite illustration add personality to your office, perfect for desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice mats.