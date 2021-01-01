Kate and Laurel Small Rectangle Brown Classic Mirror (18.11 in. H x 36.02 in. W)

The Basking hanging wall mirror combines modern convenience with rustic chic style, creating a multi-functional wall mirror that's the perfect accent to organize your bathroom, kitchen, entryway or anywhere in your home you need brightening with purpose. The chunky wooden frame is 3.5 in. wide and has a sloping shape into a lower shelf for a total depth of 4 in. The shelf is 3 in. D and perfect for organizing your accents or odds and ends.