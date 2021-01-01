From recollections

Small Pink, Purple & Blue Paper Flowers Kit by Recollections™ | Michaels®

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Purchase the Small Pink, Purple & Blue Paper Flowers Kit by Recollections™ at Michaels. Assemble 3D pink, purple and blue flowers with this paper flowers kit. It's the perfect project for any flower enthusiast or aspiring crafter. Assemble 3D pink, purple and blue flowers with this paper flowers kit. It's the perfect project for any flower enthusiast or aspiring crafter. When completed, display the finished flowers for everyone to admire! Details: Pink, purple and blue Makes 3 paper flowers Requires 30 minutes to complete Includes adhesive tape runner Includes instructions Contents: 2 dark green leaves (4.1" x 6.8" / 10.4cm x 17.2cm) 2 green leaves (6" x 8.3" / 15.2cm x 21cm) 2 light green leaves (6" x 8.3" / 15.2cm x 21cm) 1 blue flower (8.5" / 21.5 cm) 1 pink flower (10" / 25.4 cm) 1 purple flower (10" / 25.4 cm) | Small Pink, Purple & Blue Paper Flowers Kit by Recollections™ | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com