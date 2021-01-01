Small Mouse Pad Cute, Classic Movie Soldier Game Office Family Computer Mousepad, Waterproof Non-Slip Small Mouse Pads

Size:9.8*11.8 INCHES (250*300mm ) Classic moving character pattern, bright colors, the best gift. Let us together Mouse Pad gives you a wonderful feeling of your office life.S Easy to clean without delaying your work or game. We will do our best to make the best products, but due to the difference in the display, there will be a slight difference between the actual effect picture and the material object. Suitable For Offic, Gaming And Learning, Which Can Match Desktops, Laptops, Personal Computers, Consoles, Etc.