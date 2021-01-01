Small Mod Planter by Crescent Garden - Color: Black (A614055)

The Small Mod Planter from Crescent Garden beautifully displays one's arrangement of plants within its double-walled frame. Vertical texture wraps around the product, which is resistant to cracks and fading. This ensures the product is up to the challenge of outdoor use. It comes with an integrated self-watering system that eliminates the hassle of manually watering the plants. This modular planter has drainage options for both indoor and outdoor settings, and it can be stacked and coordinated with others in the Mod line. Home and decor will never be the same with the simple, minimalist and innovative designs from Crescent Gardens. Since 2000, Crescent Gardens has been offering a gorgeous variety of planters, pots and bowl in dazzling colors that can be left outside all year round. Able to weather the harsh outdoor elements, Crescent Garden planters resist cracking and fading--a fact that the company stands behind with their 10-year limited warranty. Color: Black.