Trademark Fine Art 'Small Miracle' Canvas Art by Kirk Reinert

Artist: Kirk ReinertSubject: FantasyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a woman kneeling with a glowing ball under a crescent moon. Kirk discovered that drawing was a natural talent at a very early age having been introduced to art by his grandfather, a sports cartoonist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and his uncle, an animator. Kirk graduated from Cooper School of Art with a degree in production art and design but is a self-taught painter. Upon graduation, he worked in advertising as an illustrator and designer and after 3 1/2 years went on to establish his own studio in 1981. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.