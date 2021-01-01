Small Messenger Bag Compatible with Surface Pro 7 Shoulder Bag for Surface Pro 6 Surface Pro X Travel Tablet Bag Also Fits Surface Pro Accessories.

Best Quality Guranteed. HOLDS EVERYTHING YOU NEED Customizable interior dividers provide padded protection against drops and scratches for your Surface Pro and travel accessories like the Surface Dock, Dial, Mouse, & more JUST THE RIGHT SIZE FOR SURFACE PRO Use the included shoulder strap for a lightweight carrying case that fits your Surface essentials without being a bulky laptop bag or a flimsy tablet-only sleeve UNIQUE WEATHER RESISTANT BOTTOM The S7 Pro features a tightly woven RipStop Nylon exterior shell with a rugged weatherproof bottom to fully protect your valuable Surface gear from the elements ORGANIZED ACCESSORY POCKETS A pouch in the main compartment is perfect for the Surface Mouse or Surface Dial, while the front pocket can store USB drives, the Surface Pen, or the Pen Tip Kit INTERNAL DIMENSIONS: 11.5 x 8.5 x 4 inches, fits all Surface Pro generations, Surface Go, Surface Pro X Back