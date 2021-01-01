ZeitHalter Small LED Digital Alarm Clock with Snooze, Easy to Set, Brightness Dimmer, Adjustable Alarm Volume, USB Charger, 12/24Hr, Compact Clock.

Set-up and adjusting the time/alarm is a snap! making use very intuitive even without the instruction sheet. Compact size with large 1.4-inch red LED display easy to read day or night and display brightness can be easily adjusted from 0 to 100% depending on your preference. Integrated USB port charges your compatible smartphone or tablet overnight, so you're ready to go in the morning. 45-Days Money Back/18-Months Warranty/24-Hour response service. Built-in a nightlight is handy when you need something in the dark but don't want to turn on a lamp. Two levels of nightlight brightness are avaliable(High/Low). Outlet Powered with Battery Backup: To power the clock, just plug the power cord into a standard US 120V outlet(do not use with 240V). Pop in two AAA batteries(not included) for backup in case of a power outage. During battery backup the screen goes blank but alarm and time settings are retained and the alarm will still sound.