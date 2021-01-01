Milwaukee Small High Visibility Level 3 Cut Resistant Polyurethane Dipped Work Gloves (12-Pack), Hi-Vis Yellow

The Milwaukee Small High-Visibility Cut Level 3 Polyurethane Dipped Gloves are designed to provide a Better Fit and Better Protection. These hi-vis cut resistant gloves have a reinforced nitrile coating between the thumb and index finger for enhanced durability in high wear points. The cut resistant gloves feature SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible fingertips. The cut level 3 gloves are knit with 15-Gauge for better dexterity when handling small objects. These breathable gloves are lightweight for comfortable all day wear. Milwaukee offers hi-vis small cut gloves so users can find their perfect fit. Milwaukee High Visibility Gloves feature color ID bands for easy identification of cut levels. Color: Hi-Vis Yellow. Gender: unisex. Age Group: kids.