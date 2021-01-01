Small Drip Coffeemaker Compact Coffee Pot Brewer Machine

Features：【Compact Size and Easy to Clean】Space-saving coffee machine with visible 600ml large capacity tank, perfect for home and office use. Detachable filter, funnel and coffee pot can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning.【ONE-TOUCH BREWING】 - Easy to use. Just press the ON/OFF Button to brew. Enjoy flavorful coffee in minutes. 4 Cup capacity (600ml) brewer, perfect for home and family use.【Boil-Dry Protection】The brewing will automatically stop for boil-dry protection when there is no water in the water tank or the temperature exceeds the rated temperature.【KEEP WARM】Stain-resistant warming plate keeps coffee warm until you turn it off, ensuring every cup you drink is hot coffee.【30s Auto Pause】Allows for pouring a cup at any time during the brew cycle, and the coffee will not drip within 30 seconds.No more messy spills on your counter.