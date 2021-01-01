This Honeywell 5101DOJ small steel security safe features a 0.27 cubic feet of storage capacity. The safe has been approved by the California department of justice as a suitable firearms storage device. This small security safe includes concealed hinges and a recessed door for prying resistance, a scratch resistant powder coat finish, and a programmable digital Lock. The Honeywell 5101DOJ features two emergency access keys in case the electronics fail or the pass code is forgotten. The safe has pre drilled mounting holes with all mounting hardware and instructions included. 4 (AA) batteries required, but not included. All Honeywell safes are backed by an industry leading 7 year limited warranty. Honeywell Small DOJ Approved Steel Security Safe with Digital Lock, 0.27 Cu Ft in Black | 5101DOJ