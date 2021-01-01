From miss mandalay
Small Dish Drainer
Best Quality Guranteed. This dish drainer neatly organizes dishes after they have been washed. Coated wire construction is sturdy enough to hold stoneware plates securely, but cushions and protects dishes and sinks from scratches. Built-in Microban antimicrobial protection fights the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria to keep your rack and dishes looking and smelling fresh. Includes extra-deep slots for up to 13 dishes and a detachable silverware cup. Small: Size: 14.31' x 12.49' x 5.39'