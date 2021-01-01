From household essentials

Household Essentials Small Decorative Storage Bins, 2pk, Pink and Mini Dot

$14.27 on sale
($9,999.00 save 100%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Set of 2. Bins with mini white dots pattern. 13 in. L x 10 in. W x 8 in. H (1.7 lbs.).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com