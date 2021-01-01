From zuo modern
Antique Brass Small Candle Holder with Orbs
Steel frame constructionAntique brass finishStacked in your favorThis unique candle holder with an open pyramid shape, houses two crystal orbs stacked vertically on small platformsIt casts a brilliant reflection when candles are litPlace a pair on a console table, dining table or a kitchen island.