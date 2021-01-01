Small Bookshelf, 2 Tier Bookshelf For Small Spaces, 2 Shelf Bookcase Kids, Book Storage Organizer Case Open Shelves For Bedroom Living Room Office, Wh

It is a multipurpose small bookshelf. The size is 16(L) x 9.4(W) x 21(H) inches. It is not only a bookshelf but also a end table, storage rack and display shelf. If up to what you want it to be and where you place it. It can organize your books and other stuffs.It is a nice small bookshelf for small spaces. As the size of this bookcase is small. It is very nice for the small spaces. The material is PVC. The advantages are waterproof and Eco-friendly. It is nice for home and office use. Because the material is harmless to the human body.You can use it as a kids bookcase. And you can put it beside your bed or desk as end table, nightstand. And it can storage books, cellphones, clock and your other gadgets. It can match your room furniture perfectly. Because it is white color. Also, you can put it beside your sofa, then, it can storage your TV controller, books and other stuffs. It can work well.Also, you can put it to living room as a small bookcase, small end table, nightstand and storage rack. Because this bookshelf is with 2 tier design. It can storage many things there. And all of them will be nice organized.The installation of this small bookcase is very easy. There is English manual inner the package. Please find and read it. And just install it one step by step. You will find that you can install it in 10 minutes.