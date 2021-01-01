Small Baking Sheets Pans, Our Mini Stainless Steel Cookie Sheets & Toaster Oven Tray Pan,Non Toxic & Healthy,Superior Mirror Finish & Easy Clean, Dish

Product descriptionSize:10inchThe our Small Stainless Steel Baking Sheet is make of 430 stainless steel without chemical coating or any other materials.No more aluminum into your food, Good replacement to aluminum pan.It is very healthy and safe to protect your family health.The superior mirror finish for easy and effortless clean up.It is very healthy for your daily use and help you to get rid of toxic aluminum products.Specifications:Material: 430 Stainless steelColor: SliverSize: Length10.4x Width8x Height1 inch / Legth26.5cmxWidth20.5cmWeight: 592gPackage included:2* Cookie sheet 10.4L x 8W x1L inchWhy you need to chose Heastst Stainless steel Baking sheets.Because In Order To Protect Family's health.1.Stainless steel is more healthy and non-toxic than aluminum2. Stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, but aluminum not3. Stainless steel is more easily to clean even hand-wash4. Stainless steel, food cook more evenly, less stickTIP for Stainless Steel:1.You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.2.Please do not use sharp objects to scratch the surface.Please Notice:1. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the sheets for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the baking pan after using for its durability.3. Make more delicious,have a good time with family.Service Guarantee:1.We have a commitment to each customer 100% satisfaction.2.We guarantee that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product.3.If you have any problem about our products, just contact us any time you feel comfortable.