The Pet Life ACTIVE 'Aero-Pawlse' Heathered Tank Top is an entire system comprised of Ultra-Lightweight, Breathable and well Ventilated specially engineered fabrics that fuse together to help enhance Mobility and Breathability. Features 4-Way Stretch Construction that moves better in every direction with a customized fit that's further than next to skin or Fur without the squeeze and won't bunch up. The top layer features a specially formulated stretchy Ultra-Elastic and Breathable Micro-fiber and the bottom portion features specially formulated perforated and breathable panels that offer strategic ventilation. Both combined soft-touch flexible fabrics feature Quick-Drying properties that repel body moisture or sweat while offering Anti-Odor technology that assists with odor causing microbes. The Aero-Pawlse Tank is also UV Protectant against the suns harmful rays and fitted perfectly to help assist in containment of shedded hairs. Design features Dual Reinforced stitching at every seam for longevity with a Pull-Over design for easy on and off access and Reflective-Taping for added night visibility. Machine Washable. This style is part of our Pet Life Activewear Collection. Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors. ??SIZING SPECIFICATIONS: In (Inches) \"Back\" Length is from Neck to Tail: See image chart for sizing approximation.?EXTRA SMALL: Back: 9.63\" Chest: 12.75\" Neck: 9.5\" ?SMALL: Back: 10.63\" Chest: 15.75\" Neck: 12.5\" ?MEDIUM: Back: 14.63\" Chest: 19.75\" Neck: 14\" ?LARGE: Back: 18.63\" Chest: 24.75\" Neck: 16.5\" ?EXTRA LARGE: Back: 21.63\" Chest: 29.75\" Neck: 19.5\" Pet Life Small (25-lb or Less) Seafoam Blue Dog/Cat T-shirt | TSHL1BLXS