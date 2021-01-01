Lucky Dog Small 24 in. Red Elevated Pet Bed Comfort Cot

Lucky Dog crate companion comfort cot provides your dog or pet with the perfect place to relax after a day of family fun. About Lucky Dog: Every home deserves a good dog and every dog deserves a good home. For over 25 years, Lucky Dog Kennels and accessories have kept your dog happy and safe while you’re away. Your pets safety is at the forefront of all product development and construction, and we’re moving towards using more environmentally responsible processes in our production.