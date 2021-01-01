From 17 stories

Small 2 Tier Fruit Basket Holder Nest Design Decorative Centerpiece Bowl Display Stand For Kitchen Countertop, Black Metal

$79.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

2 Tier Fruit Basket Storage Organizer Nest Fruit Holder: VANRA decorative display basket is perfect for filling with fruit for a quick and easy centerpiece. Perfect for entertaining guests. Sleek design takes up little room on countertop or table and adds a pop of color. The kitchen 2-tier fruit stand keeps your kitchen organized and looking great. The metal steel provides excellent sturdy fruits storage. ?Specifications: ? Material: Metal steel ?Dimensions: Approx. 10.25”H X 10”D ?Package Includes 1 x Metal 2 Tier Fruit Holder.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com