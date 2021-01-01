SMAFemale Dual Band VHFUHF 188inch 144430MHz High Gain Soft Whip Foldable CS Tactical Antenna for Baofeng UV5R UV82 BFF8HP Ham Two Way Radio

Certified Original Antenna, New version, New package, Better quality. To avoid counterfeit models - insure your listing shows 'sold by ' Connector type: SMA-Female, Gain: 2.15dBi. Frequency: 144/430 mhz. The AR-152A is an updated CS tactical antenna with more bending and better signal Notice: If your radio model is not compatible, please see my other article or send us your model number, then, we will help you find the one that is right for you.( Baofeng UV-9R UV-82WP UV-XR Plus GT-3WP UV-5RWP etc Waterproof radio don't fit this antenna, If you want to buy the fit Waterproof radio antenna, you may search the link: https://www./dp/B07TC5WTYL?ref=myi title dp.)