From stci tech ltd

SMA Male Plug to IPX U.fl Male Plug Straight RF Adapter Connector 1PCS 50 ohm High Quality Connector Cables Wires

$8.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

SMA Male Plug to IPX U.fl Male Plug Straight RF Adapter Connector.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com