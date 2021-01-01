From mabis dmi healthcare
SM86LC Cardioid Condenser Vocal Microphone
Advertisement
Condenser elements are more sensitive resulting in greater output level, frequency response and dynamics. 11 to 52 Vdc Phantom Power is required. (Phantom power needs to be used in order for this microphone to operate properly.) The Cardioid pattern reduces off-axis signal resulting in greater performance around stage monitors, loud instruments etc. An internal windscreen reduces noise caused by wind and breath sounds.