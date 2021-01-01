From studio m
Studio M SM23731S Triomphe Single Light 8-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Silk Shade and Crystal Accents Silver Ash Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Studio M SM23731S Triomphe Single Light 8-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Silk Shade and Crystal Accents FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes silk shadesRequires (1) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsShade Height: 5-11/16"Shade Diameter: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 7-3/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver Ash