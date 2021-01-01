From studio m
Studio M SM23465 Olympus 7 Light 39-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Opal Glass Shades French Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Studio M SM23465 Olympus 7 Light 39-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Opal Glass Shades FeaturesCrafted from steel6 smaller and 1 large opal glass shadesRequires (7) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncluded (1) 38" DownrodCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 31-1/2"Minimum Height: 31-1/2"Maximum Height: 69-1/2"Width: 39-1/2"Product Weight: 55.0 lbsShade Height: 14-1/8"Shade Diameter: 14-1/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 7Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 420 wattsVoltage: 120 volts French Gold