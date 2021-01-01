From cooper classics
SM-T300i Ultra-Rugged Portable Bluetooth Receipt Printer with Tear Bar - Supports iOS, Android, Windows
Best Quality Guranteed. 3-inch ultra-rugged mobile receipt printer with a printing speed of 75mm/s Apple MFi Certified for use with iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad; Operating system support for iOS and Android Dust protected and splash-proof resistant (IP54Certified) - ideal for outdoor workers 'Drop-In and Print' clamshell design allows for fast and easy paper loading Includes the ability to print receipts or data from a web browser-based application running on a mobile device wirelessly by configuring Star's WebPRNT Browser