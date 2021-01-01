Samsung SM-R500NZKCXAR-RB Galaxy Active 40mm Black Certified

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is designed for fashion-forward consumers who want to live a healthier life. This watch features a thin, light, and versatile design that makes it easier to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Its exercise, sleep, stress, and health tracking modes make this wearable a personal lifestyle coach right on your wrist. It connects to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to receive up-to-the minute notifications as well as news updates, sports scores, and more via downloadable apps.