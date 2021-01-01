Swiss Madison SM-FB575 Monaco 67" Free Standing Acrylic Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Includes Toe Tap Drain Assembly White Tub Soaking

Swiss Madison SM-FB575 Monaco 67" Free Standing Acrylic Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Includes Toe Tap Drain Assembly Swiss Madison SM-FB575 Features: Covered under a 1 year limited warranty in both commercial and residential installations from Swiss Madison Acrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to clean Soaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience Center drain placement Equipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillage Convenient toe-tap drain included Swiss Madison SM-FB575 Specifications: Height: 23" (top to bottom) Width: 31-1/2" (front to back) Length: 67" (left to right) Basin Length: 43-1/2" (left to right of tub basin) Basin Width: 20" (front to back of tub basin) Basin Depth: 18" (top to bottom of tub basin) Water Depth: 15" (depth of water when tub is filled) Water Capacity (Gallons): 133 gallons Freestanding White