Speakman SM-3430 Sentinel Mark II 2 GPM Pressure Balanced Diverter Valve with Metal Lever Handle Tub Spout and Spray Adjusting Shower Head Chrome

Speakman SM-3430 Sentinel Mark II 2 GPM Pressure Balanced Diverter Valve with Metal Lever Handle, Tub Spout and Spray Adjusting Shower Head The Speakman Sentinel Mark II Shower Valve line is designed to provide high quality anti-scald pressure balanced protection. Speakman Sentinel Mark II Valves feature an independent center sleeve which allows up to 1 In. of roughing in variation. Temperature can be adjusted through the temperature limit stops and the valves have a ceramic temperature regulating module. Sentinel Mark II SM-3400 valves feature polished chrome plated brass trim with a metal index plate and are vandal resistant. Each valve is equipped with integral stops. Sentinel Mark II valves provide superior protection down to 2.0 GPM. The SM-3430 features a metal lever handle for easy operation. The SM-3430 includes an S-2272-E2 showerhead, S-2500 arm & flange, and S-1556 diverter tub spout. The SM-3430 is certified to meet ASSE 1016 and ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 standards.Speakman SM-3430 Features:Includes S-2272-E2, S-2500 arm & flange & S-1556 diverter tub spoutFour port valve with 1/2 in. female copper sweat inlets and shower outletTub outlet is 1/2" NPT femaleAdjustable temperature limit stopIntegral StopsMeets ASSE 1016 & ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1Speakman SM-3430 Specifications:Length: 3-1/2" (left to right)Width: 7-1/2" (front to back)Height: 7-1/2" (top to bottom)Showerhead Width: 2-3/4" (left to right)Showerhead Height: 3-1/23" (top to bottom)Shower Arm Reach: 7" (front to back of arm)Spout Height: 2-1/2" (front to back of arm)Tub Spout Reach: 5-1/4" (installation to spout outlet)Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minute Pressure Balanced Chrome