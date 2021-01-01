Speakman SM-10430-P Chelsea 2.5 GPM Tub and Shower Trim Package with Multi Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Speakman SM-10430-P Chelsea 2.5 GPM Tub and Shower Trim Package with Multi Function Shower Head Inspired by contemporary, urban design – the Speakman Chelsea SM-10430-P Shower and Tub Combination with Diverter Valve is perfect for modern and traditional bathrooms alike. Each fixture features an elegantly curved frame that is surprisingly bold and refreshing. The Chelsea Shower Combination includes an Anystream Shower Head, tub spout, and a pressure balance shower valve with a coordinating trim.Speakman SM-10430-P Features:Chelsea Collection Shower and Tub Combination System for a complete, cohesive shower designIncludes Chelsea fixed Anystream® shower head equipped with Anystream® technology to deliver versatile spraysPressure balance diverter valve regulates water temperature and pressureIncludes metal constructed tub spout and coordinated shower arm and flangeEasily installs into standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSame quality grade as used in hotelsSpeakman SM-10430-P Specifications:Length: 4-1/8" (left to right)Width: 7" (front to back)Height: 7" (top to bottom)Showerhead Width: 4-1/2" (left to right)Showerhead Height: 3-1/2" (top to bottom)Shower Arm Reach: 7" (front to back of arm)Spout Height: 2-16/25" (front to back of arm)Tub Spout Reach: 6-9/100" (installation to spout outlet)Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome