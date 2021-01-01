Speakman SM-10000-P Chelsea Pressure Balanced Trim and Rough-In Valve Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Speakman SM-10000-P Chelsea Pressure Balanced Trim and Rough-In Valve The Speakman Chelsea Pressure Balance Valve and Trim embodies the modernized luxury of the “Upper West Side.” The smooth, circular trim plate and distinct metal handle joins with other fixtures from the Chelsea Collection to provide a transitional style update your bathroom’s décor. The Chelsea Pressure Balance Valve and Trim is equipped with the anti-scald pressure balance valve that exemplifies Speakman expert engineering, ensuring constant water temperature and pressure regardless of outside plumbing interruptions. An internal solid-brass body delivers unrivaled durability. Available in either a Polished Chrome or Brushed Nickel finish, the Chelsea® Pressure Balance Valve and Trim will effortlessly blend with any transitional bathroom design and provides a safe, anti-scald showering experience.Speakman SM-10000-P Features:Features Anti-Scald Pressure Balance Valve with durable trimMounting hardware includedAvailable in Polished Chrome and Brushed NickelASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, and ASSE 1016 CertifiedSpeakman SM-10000-P Specifications:Length: 4-1/8" (left to right)Width: 7" (front to back)Height: 7" (top to bottom) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome