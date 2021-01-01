Symmons SLW-6712-1.0 Identity 1.0 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Satin Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Symmons SLW-6712-1.0 Identity 1.0 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Balancing sleek curves with stylish simplicity, the Identity bathroom faucets feature distinct contours that bring a modern touch to timeless decor. All of Symmons' products are designed with the customer in mind; the proof is in the details. Plated in a tarnish-resistant finish over solid metal, this faucet has the durability to add contemporary styling to your powder room for a lifetime. The high spout height with straight arc design allows enough clearance to access your sink, regardless of whether you're filling a cup or just washing your hands. With an ADA compliant lever-handle design, this double-handle bath faucet enables every user to easily adjust water temperature with ease. At an eco-friendly low flow rate of 1.0 gallons per minute, this bathroom faucet is WaterSense certified so that you can conserve water without sacrificing performance, which will, in turn, save you money on your water bill. This model includes everything you need for quick installation, including ceramic disc valves to prevent dripping, supply lines for connection, and coordinating pop-up drain assembly for convenience. With features that are crafted to last and a style that is designed to please, Symmons' Identity bathroom faucets are a seamless addition to your bathroom sink for a lifetime backed by our technical support team and limited lifetime warranty.Symmons SLW-6712-1.0 Features:Finishes designed to be durable with abrasion, corrosion, and tarnish resistant plating that lasts a lifetimeFits 3-hole installations with adjustable mounting width from 8" - 16"2 Solid brass lever handles for ease of useCeramic disc valves included to prevent dripsMetal pop-up drain and lift rod assembly in matching finishIncludes braided supply lines for easy installationWaterSense certification promotes water conservationSymmons SLW-6712-1.0 Specifications:Height: 4-5/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-5/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16"" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2 and 1-5/8"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Satin Nickel