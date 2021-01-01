Slusser 14.25" H Transparent Outdoor Wall Lantern

Features:Lighting Type: Outdoor Wall LanternCountry of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: WetWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Weatherproof: NoWeather Resistant: YesFixture Finish (Finish: Autumn Gold): Autumn GoldFixture Finish (Finish: White): WhiteFixture Finish (Finish: Black): BlackPowder Coated Finish: NoVoltage: 120Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Fixture Shape: UrnIntegrated LED: NoRange of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Integrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type: Edison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Number of Bulbs: 1Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Stainless SteelMetal Type: Marine-Grade: NoRust Resistant: UV Resistant: NoWind Rating: Glass Type: TransparentDimmable: YesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Motion Sensor: NoDusk to Dawn: NoLight Direction: AmbientStyle: TraditionalProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothBottom Opening: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Our Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ClearBack Plate Included: YesWITB Bulb Included: NoLicense Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Sports Team Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Made to Order: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Ce