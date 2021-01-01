Sonneman SLS0218 Suspenders Mini Single LED Wall Sconce with Suspended Cylinder Luminaire and Flood Lens Satin Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Sonneman SLS0218 Suspenders Mini Single LED Wall Sconce with Suspended Cylinder Luminaire and Flood Lens The Suspenders LED system is a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. It can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Using today’s leading edge technology, Robert Sonneman has reimagined and greatly expanded his original Suspenders concept from the late 1980s with a lighter scale, increased capability, and wider range of precisely scaled luminaires.Features:Includes a mini box recessed transformerUses energy efficient Integrated LED lightingLuminaires emit 3000K color temperature and 90CRI lightUL listed for dry locationsFixture covered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyLED components covered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyFixtures with an extension of 4" or less are ADA compliantDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 1-3/4"Extension: 3-3/4"Backplate Height: 3-1/4"Backplate Width: 2-1/4"Backplate Depth: 1/4"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 4.5Wattage: 4.5Voltage: 120vLED: YesColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 280 Satin Black