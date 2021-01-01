From tinkered tactics
SLR Camera Case Bag Southwest with Top Loading Accessibility Adjustable Shoulder Sling Padded Handle Weather Resistant Bottom Comfortable Durable.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. EASILY REMOVE YOUR CAMERA FROM THE CASE with it's top-loading design to quickly get the shot you want. Compatible with Canon EOS Rebel T6/T6i/SL2, Nikon D3400/D3500 and many more SLR Cameras! KEEP YOUR GEAR PROTECTED with a soft, padded interior & adjustable padded divider. An internal accessory pouch & exterior netted pockets provide plenty of room for carrying all your photo accessories ADJUSTABLE SHOULDER STRAP AND ERGONOMIC DESIGN featuring a padded hand strap and belt loop for a variety of carrying options RAIN COVER INCLUDED to protect your gear. Keep the case and your camera protected from unexpected weather! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with the included 3 year manufacturer's warranty! Dimensions: 7.5' x 6.25' x 5.5'