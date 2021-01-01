Derby Originals Slow Feed Horse Hay Bag, Hunter Green

Mimic your thoroughbred’s natural grazing behavior and aid his digestion with the Derby Originals Slow Feed Hay Bag. This highly durable bag features 2-inch openings on the two broad sides; it’s made of heavy-duty 1200D nylon and reinforced with 108 cross stitches to stand up to your horse’s strong teeth. A fuzzy fastener top closure keeps him from eating out of the top of the bag and the two heavy-duty bull snaps on the adjustable hanging straps can be clipped to D-rings on both sides of the bag to also help seal off the top. An adjustable bottom strap with bull snap is also included to further stabilize the bag, if needed. This bag easily holds two flakes of hay and is perfect for use in the stable, in the trailer or at a show.