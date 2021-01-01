From sloughi owner gifts
Sloughi Owner Gifts Sloughi Dog Owner Gift Coffee Lovers Quote Vintage Retro Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Like Coffee My Sloughi And Maybe 3 People, vintage retro text design. Funny, sarcastic quote, saying for Sloughi dog owners and coffee lovers. Perfect gift idea for Sloughi mom or dad who loves spending time with their pet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only