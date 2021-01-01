From carbideburr

Slot Card Holder Jewel Series Minimalist Slim Hard Premium Transparent PC Mini Clip ID Adhesive 3M Stick On Credit Card Accessory Attachment Clear.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Jewel Edition - Meet the transparent Jewel Series Slot Card Holder. Various colors are available: Clear Mist, Amethyst Purple, Onyx Black, Turquoise Blue, Jade Green, and Ruby Red Safe & Strong Attachment - Tough 3M Adhesive offers easy installation and can be removed with ease yet securely adheres for a safe and high quality long-lasting application. (2-Extra 3M Adhesive Tapes Included) Comfortable & Secure Design - Designed for premium flat-lay and extra thin feature to optimize slim grip as hard PC card clip holds your stored ID/card secure. The 4-Corner Locking Gear is designed to securely hold down 3 cards from falling, even when the Slot Card Holder is upside down. It also provides reliable drop protection for your cards. Universal Adhesive Card Wallet - Fully compatible with any flat panel back case or smartphone to increase convenience and support for instant safe access to your ID or card necessity. (*Phone Case Not Includ

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com