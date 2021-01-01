Slot Card Holder Jewel Series Minimalist Slim Hard Premium Transparent PC Mini Clip ID Adhesive 3M Stick On Credit Card Accessory Attachment Clear.

Jewel Edition - Meet the transparent Jewel Series Slot Card Holder. Various colors are available: Clear Mist, Amethyst Purple, Onyx Black, Turquoise Blue, Jade Green, and Ruby Red Safe & Strong Attachment - Tough 3M Adhesive offers easy installation and can be removed with ease yet securely adheres for a safe and high quality long-lasting application. (2-Extra 3M Adhesive Tapes Included) Comfortable & Secure Design - Designed for premium flat-lay and extra thin feature to optimize slim grip as hard PC card clip holds your stored ID/card secure. The 4-Corner Locking Gear is designed to securely hold down 3 cards from falling, even when the Slot Card Holder is upside down. It also provides reliable drop protection for your cards. Universal Adhesive Card Wallet - Fully compatible with any flat panel back case or smartphone to increase convenience and support for instant safe access to your ID or card necessity. (*Phone Case Not Includ