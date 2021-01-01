Slot Card Holder Adhesive Stick On Wallet Case Minimalist Slim Hard Premium Credit Card Cash Sleeve Compatible with Most Smartphones Yellow

Enhanced Design - New Slot Card Holder accommodates a maximum of 2 cards. Minimalist card slot feature offers immediate and ideal access to your main debit, business, photo, bank, credit, driver's license, or ID card on the go. The Ideal Form - The stair-inspired design securely stack cards to prevent fall-out and the safety railing counter scratches on the card surface. Safe & Strong Attachment - Tough 3M Adhesive offers easy installation and can be removed with ease yet securely adheres for a safe and high-quality long-lasting application. (2-Extra 3M Adhesive Tapes Included) Comfortable & Secure Design - Designed for premium flat-lay and extra thin feature to optimize slim grip as hard PC card clip holds your stored ID/card secure. Please be Advised - Devices with glass backs such as the iPhone SE 2020 / iPhone 11 / Pro / Max / iPhone XR / iPhone Xs Max / XS / X (Matte/Jet Black) / iPhone 7 Plus (Matte/Jet Black) are r