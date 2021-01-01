From tms

TMS Sloane Side Table, White and Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Freshen up your living space with the round Sloane Side Table from TMS. This distinct table features a tabletop that lifts off to reveal available storage space for books, remotes, and needed essentials. The contrasting two-tone finish in black and white is a transforming focal point for any living room or family space. A great place to showcase decorative items or a place to set a small table lamp. This versatile side table is also an ideal resting spot for a cup of coffee or your favorite beverage.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com