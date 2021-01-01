TMS Sloane Side Table, White and Black

Freshen up your living space with the round Sloane Side Table from TMS. This distinct table features a tabletop that lifts off to reveal available storage space for books, remotes, and needed essentials. The contrasting two-tone finish in black and white is a transforming focal point for any living room or family space. A great place to showcase decorative items or a place to set a small table lamp. This versatile side table is also an ideal resting spot for a cup of coffee or your favorite beverage.