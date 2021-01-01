From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Sloane Mini Pendant Light - Color: Gold
Illuminate a space in fine style with the Sloane Mini Pendant by Visual Comfort. A minimalist profile that includes a shapely shade enhanced with trim detail that can be customized in a finish that complements your decor makes the fixture a chic addition to any room. Ideally suited for bringing task lighting to kitchen islands and dining room tables, this pendant would also look fabulous in a hallway, small foyer or even a laundry room. Shape: Dome. Color: Gold. Finish: Antique-Burnished Brass with Clear Glass. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting