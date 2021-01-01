Classy Caps SLO92 Ambience Single Light 8" Tall LED Solar Post Cap Light that fits 4" x 4" PVC or 5" x 5" Post White Outdoor Lighting Post Lights

From classy caps
Classy Caps SLO92 Ambience Single Light 8" Tall LED Solar Post Cap Light that fits 4" x 4" PVC or 5" x 5" Post Attractively designed in a Japanese garden style, the Ambience solar post cap provides a warm yellow flickering light, giving the effect of a lit candle. Features Finish: White PVCLights up automatically every nightLast for 12 hours on a single chargeWill fit over an actual 5" x 5" or 4" x 4" PVC postIncludes: 4" x 4" AdapterIncludes: 2 qty NiCad rechargeable batteriesDurable PVC construction that will not fade or yellowRated for wet locations1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 7-1/2"Width: 8"Product Weight: 2.4 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: Yes5 Lumens / 2700 - 3000K Single Head Post Lights White