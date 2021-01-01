Classy Caps SLO74 Classy Single Light 7" Tall LED Solar Post Cap Light that fits 4" x 4" Post Tan Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

From classy caps
Classy Caps SLO74 Classy Single Light 7" Tall LED Solar Post Cap Light that fits 4" x 4" Post The attractive traditional patented design of the original Classy solar post cap will add radiance and allure to your fence or deck.Features Lights up automatically every nightLast for 12 hours on a single chargeWill fit over an actual 4" x 4" postDurable PVC construction that will not fade or yellowIncludes: 2 qty rechargeable AA batteriesRated for wet locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 6-1/2"Width: 7"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: Yes3x brighter than standard LEDsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 15Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 80 or 85CRIWattage: 0.25 wattsVoltage: 1.2 volts Single Head Post Lights Tan