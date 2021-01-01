slipcover Dining chair in Maze Cream - Skyline Furniture

Absolutely timeless, this Dining Chair has the chic finishing touch your dining décor needs. These elegant armless dining chairs look fabulous gathered around any table or counter, with clean lines and crisp upholstery handcrafted in an assortment of comfortable, attention-grabbing fabrics. The streamlined silhouette and wooden legs blend more traditional and modern design together in a unique way bringing polish to any space. This dining chair has all the right ingredients. Manufactured in Illinois. Made to order. Overall Width: 19 Inches Overall Height: 37 Inches Overall Depth: 25 Inches Seat Height: 20 Inches Pattern: Geometric.