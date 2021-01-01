Twin Slipcover Bed with Ties Zuma Navy - Threshold

This Slipcover Bed with Ties from Threshold is a simple way to instantly refresh any bedroom in your home. It has a softly curving headboard with tie accents on the sides and is upholstered with a soft linen fabric that creates a subtle touch of style. The slipcover over the headboard is also completely removable so you can switch out the style to match your own decor updates. Made with a sturdy pine wood and metal frame, this contemporary slipcover bed frame set pairs style with functionality perfectly. Overall Width: 41 Inches Overall Height: 51 Inches Overall Depth: 78 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Bottom rail to floor: 4 Inches Top rail to floor: 13.5 Inches Bed Frame to Floor: 6 Inches Size: Twin. Color: Zuma Navy. Pattern: Solid.