Kijaro Sling Camping Chair - Hallett Peak Gray

The Kijaro Sling Chair is your perfect companion to any event. The detachable headrest and breathable mesh back make this camping chair cool and comfortable wherever you go. This folding chair also includes 2 mesh cupholders, and a side organizer with zipper pouch and mesh pockets. This chair also includes a carry bag, but if you don’t want to use it simply fold the chair, buckle it closed, and use the attached carry strap to carry it to your next outdoor adventure. The Kijaro Sling Chair is lightweight but has a weight capacity of 300 lb. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ultimate lounge seating experience.