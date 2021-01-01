Sling Bag for Men Sling Backpack 133Laptop Messenger Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. [PREMIUM MATERIALS] retro cross body sling bag is made of heavy-duty washed canvas with leather decoration and sturdy metal buckles. This single shoulder bag is stylish, sturdy, and durable. Top buckles open and close easily to keep items secure. [PADDED LAPTOP COMPARTMENT]Sling Backpack Dimensions: 11 x 5 x 13.6 inches (LxWxH) with a large capacity to fit A laptop or tablet up to 13.3 from Most different Brands. A padded laptop compartment keeps technology secure. The padded strap is adjustable from 31 inches to 42 inches to fit different body types. [PLENTY OF WELL-MADE POCKETS]Our Single Shoulder Sling Backpack contains 12 well-made pockets to organize your documents, books, folders, clothes, and other items. This one strap backpack includes 1 front zipped pocket, 1 pocket and 1 zipped pocket under the flap,1 bottle side pocket,1 side pocket with magnetic buckle,1 dedicated laptop compartment,