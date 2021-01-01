From stelwagen fixtures
SlimSleeve Premium Vegan Leather Sleeve Pouch Case Form Fitting Design 20162020 MacBook Pro 13 2018 2019 2020 MacBook Air with Touch ID A1706 A1708.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made with smooth vegan leather that is stylish and easy to maintain Form-fitting design that fits snugly to your 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 MacBook Pro 13' and MacBook Air 2018 2019 2020 with Touch ID ( A2289, A1706, A1708, A1989, A1932ONLY). Does NOT fit any other laptops or older MacBook Pros. Does NOT fit MacBook Pros with case installed. Handmade to the highest craftsmanship standard Conveniently charges your MacBook inside the sleeve Functions as a cushion to protect your MacBook on rough surfaces