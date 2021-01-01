From first aid beauty
SlimShell Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Pro 11 Inch 2nd 1st Generation 20202018 Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging Soft TPU Stand Back Cover with.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusively designed for iPad Pro 11 Inch 2nd Generation 2020 (A2228/A2068/A2230 /A2231) and iPad Pro 11 Inch 1st Generation 2018 (A1980/A2013/A1934/A1979). Not compatible with any other devices. Works with 2nd Gen pencil magnetic and wireless charging when case is on. Built-in Pencil holder securely carries and protects your iPad Pencil 2nd Gen wherever you go. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep / wake feature, automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep. Easy clip-on application. Tri-fold front cover has flip capability to transform the tablet case into a viewing stand and typing stand. Premium quality PU leather with soft TPU back shell, protect your iPad from shocks, drops and impacts. Soft microfiber lining prevents your tablet from scratched.