SlimShell Case for iPad Pro 129 4th 3rd Generation 20202018 with Pencil Holder Smart Stand Soft TPU Back Cover Support Pencil 2nd Gen Charging Auto.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case exclusively for iPad Pro 12.9 inch 4th Generation 2020 (A2229/A2069/A2232/A2233) / iPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd Gen 2018 (A1876/A2014/A1895). NOT Fit for iPad Pro 12.9' 1st Gen 2015 / iPad Pro 12.9 2nd Gen 2017. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep / wake feature, automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep. Seamlessly supports Apple Pencil 2nd Gen magnetic and wireless charging when case is on. Built-in Pencil holder securely carries and protects your Apple Pencil 2nd Gen wherever you go. A hole is designed behind the holder for pushing your pencil out easily. Easy clip-on application. Tri-fold front cover has flip capability to transform the iPad Pro 12.9' case into a viewing stand and keyboard stand. Premium quality PU leather with soft TPU back shell, protect your iPad from shocks, drops and impacts. Soft microfiber lining prevents your tablet from scratched.